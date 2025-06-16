WTC Final: Another Feather In Aiden Markram's Hat, South African Opener Joins Donald Bradman And Sachin Tendulkar In Exclusive Club

Aiden Markram showed once again why he is regarded very highly in Test cricket. The South African put up a valiant display against Australia in the World Test Championship and helped his country to end a prolonged 27-year wait for an ICC title.

Aiden Markram Joined An Exclusive List Featuring Don Bradman And Sachin Tendulkar

Stakes were high at the Lord's Cricket Ground and the Proteas passed the Test with flying colours. Markram was in the spotlight and the 30-year-old made sure the Australian bowlers didn't manage to control the proceedings. He played risk-free cricket and punished the loose balls, driving his team's run chase forward. He also brought up his 8th Test century in the proceedings has joined an exclusive list. He wrapped up three centuries in the fourth innings of a Test and only a few, including the great Australian Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, managed to achieve the feat. Among the current cricketers, only Ben Stokes is in the list with the same number of centuries in the fourth innings of a Test.

Kagiso Rabada Registered The Second Best Bowling Average In WTC

In bowling, Kagiso Rabada led from the front with a nine-wicket haul across the two innings. The right-arm pacer finished with a staggering 56 wickets in the WTC cycle and recorded the second-best bowling average among the bowlers to have played 10 or more matches in the recently concluded WTC cycle. He registered an astonishing average of 18.93, only second to Jasprit Bumrah's 15.09. Rabada was tipped to be the difference-maker in the WTC final and he lived up to the occasion with a perfect bowling display.