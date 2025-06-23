R Ashwin Left Gobsmacked In The Dugout As Varun Chakaravarthy Seals Dramatic TNPL Victory: WATCH

Varun Chakaravarthy showcased clinical prowess upon his return to the India fold. The mystery spinner hasn't missed a beat, and he has lived up to expectations with the ball and the bat. The Indian cricketer delivered a cracker of a performance for Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He continued his prowess in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, where he left R Ashwin stunned with his final-over heroics — this time with the bat.

Varun Chakaravarthy Stuns R Ashwin With Final Ball Heroics

During the TNPL showdown on Sunday, the Dindigul Dragons were chasing down an 189-run target set up by the Salem Spartans. The match turned out to be a nail-biting thriller when the Spartans took up clinical wickets to keep the Dragons at bay.

While the match-up was leaning towards Salem, Varun Chakaaravarthy smashed ten runs into the final two balls of play. The spinner shone well with the bat despite being under pressure, smashing the penultimate delivery for a six towards long-on. He then hit a boundary to secure the win, with the Dragons busting out with a passionate celebration in the dugout.

Dindigul Dragons' skipper R Ashwin was left stunned by Varun Chakaravarthy's last-over heroics. He dug his face into his palms with his head down as revelries erupted all over the Dindigul Dragons' dugout.

R Ashwin Won Player Of The Match Honours

Skipper R Ashwin opened the chase with a fiery 14-ball cameo, scoring 36. Shivam Singh also piled up runs firmly by scoring 34. While Bab Indrajith and Maan Bafna struggled to score runs, RKK Jayant and Hunny Saini picked up key runs by scoring 25 and 35 runs, respectively. Vimal Kumar scored 24 before being caught out, while M Karthik Saran was dismissed at 12.

Karthik Saran was dismissed in the 20th over, and DT Chandrasekhar took a single to put Varun Chakaravarthy on strike. Salem Spartans' M Poiyamozhi overstepped in the over's penultimate delivery, allowing Chakaravarthy to seize the moment. One six and then a boundary showed a different side of the mystery spinner, where he stamped his authority as a batter.