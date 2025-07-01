R Ashwin Pushes Team India To Consider Kuldeep Yadav For Upcoming Edgbaston Test: 'He Would Help You Win'

R Ashwin, Team India's former spin-bowling all-rounder, expressed that Team India needs to implement Kuldeep Yadav in the mix. The veteran claimed that the wrist spinner could be a troublemaker for the English batters if there is less grass and has urged anyone to be dropped to put him in India's XI for the Edgbaston Test.

R Ashwin Wants Team India To Implement Kuldeep Yadav In Second Test

The Indian Cricket Team would be roaring to pick up an advantage after losing the series opener match at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With England clinching the win, Team India has a chance to level things up in the upcoming Edgbaston Test. The Gill-Gambhir era did not have a fruitful start, but they intend to make history in Birmingham.

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, R Ashwin wants the Indian selectors to incorporate Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI. He argued that the wrist spinner would help the Men in Blue win two or three test matches against England. The former spinner also questioned Coach Gambhir and skipper Gill's commitments to scalp 20 wickets.

“There is a serious question of Gambhir and Gill’s commitment to take 20 wickets. This Test will show us. If you are seriously committed, Kuldeep gets a look-in.

“Kuldeep Yadav has to play. If there is not much grass, Kuldeep has to play. Drop anyone you want, but Kuldeep has to play. If he does play, the England tail also won’t score many runs. Kuldeep would help you win 2-3 Tests in the series as he would create problems,” R Ashwin said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Shubman Gill Ends The Suspense On Jasprit Bumrah's Situation

With the Edgbaston Test just a day away, the suspense around Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the second match remains a concern. Given that the upcoming Test would be a chance to make history, the Indian Cricket Team would make sure to incorporate their best men in action against England's unchanged Playing XI.

At the pre-match press conference, Shubman Gill expressed that Bumrah is indeed available for action. But they want to check on how they would manage the fast bowler's workload. He also expressed that they are figuring out the ideal combination that would suit them after observing the Edgbaston pitch.