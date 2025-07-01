Team India Directed To Stay Indoors After Suspicious Package In Birmingham's Centenary Square Sparked Concern: Report

Updated 1 July 2025 at 22:50 IST
The Indian Cricket Team were directed to stay indoors after a suspicious package was discovered close to Birmingham's Centenary Square. Team India is currently living at the heart of Birmingham City and often explore the nearby area. However, they were advised to stay in amid the panic due to the unknown package.
The Birmingham City Centre Police put up a social media post on ‘X’ saying that they have cordoned off the places around Centenary Square in Birmingham City Centre while inspecting the package. Buildings nearby were evacuated and precautions have been undertook to assess the situation.
“We've currently got a cordon in place around Centenary Square, Birmingham city centre, while we investigate a suspicious package. We were alerted just before 3pm, and a number of buildings have been evacuated as a precaution while it's assessed. Please avoid the area,” the local authorities posted on social media.
A BCCI source confirmed to PTI that the players were directed not to go out after the social media post shared by the Birmingham City Centre Police. Team India's hotel is reportedly close to the above mentioned location, which prompting the authorities to tell the players not to head out after the safety scare.
The Birmingham City Centre Police posted an update an hour ago, mentioning that the cordon has been lifted and thanked everyone for their patience.
Team India had an optional session on the eve of the Edgbaston Test. The Coaching staff was seen arriving at the venue, with players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, B Sai Sudharsan, Captain Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, among others were seen coming out of the team bus. The players took up some practice a day before the clinical match-up against England in Birmingham.
The second test match between India and England will take place on July 02, 2025, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.
