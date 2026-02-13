R. Ashwin's Shrewd Tactic to Indian Batters on How to Tackle Pakistan's Usman Tariq During T20 WC Clash: 'Right to Move Away'

India vs Pakistan: There is no doubt that Ravi Ashwin is well-respected across the globe for his cricketing acumen. The former cricketer has now come up with a blueprint on how to tackle the Usman Tariq threat when India take on Pakistan in Colombo on February 15. Ahead of the big-ticket India-Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup, Ashwin has given a shrewd piece of advise to the batters over how to tackle the Usman Tariq threat. The Pakistan spinner has been making news for his unconventional action. He has also been among the wickets and hence Ashwin dared the Indian batters.

Ashwin's Shrewd Advise

Ashwin asked the Indian batters to pull out of their stance when the bowler pauses in their run-up.

"If I have a normal bowling action but suddenly pause and deliver the final ball in the over, that was ruled illegal a few years ago because that is against the natural rhythm of my bowling action. The umpire can warn me. For Tariq, the case is different. That pause is part of his normal action," he said on ‘Ash Ki Baat’.

"There is one thing I want to see — who dares to do that? If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, 'I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away,'" he added.

India Hold Edge