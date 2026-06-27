R Ashwin Speaks Out As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Wait For India Debut Continues: 'Let Him Serve The Team'
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut for Team India has been delayed after the 15-year-old missed out on Men in Blue's first T20I match against Ireland in Belfast.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ireland vs India: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin broke his silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s delayed debut for the national team, saying that everyone is eager to see the youngster don the Blue jersey.
Shreyas Iyer On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Making Debut In 1st T20I Vs Ireland
Before the start of the first T20I against Ireland, skipper Shreyas Iyer confirmed that the 15‑year‑old prodigy would not make his debut in Belfast. Speaking at the toss, Iyer praised Sooryavanshi as a “gun player” but explained the team’s decision.
“Unfortunately, no. He’s a gun player. But we’ve got tremendous experience in the squad who have done brilliantly in recent series. We are backing those cricketers who have been marvellous throughout the season. His opportunity will come at the right time. For now, we are going with three genuine seamers, one all‑rounder, and two spinners,” Iyer said in Belfast.
Advertisement
R Ashwin Breaks Silence On Sooryavanshi’s Team India Debut Getting Delayed
On his official YouTube channel, Ashwin echoed the sentiment, stressing that while fans are keen to see Sooryavanshi play, team balance must not be compromised.
Advertisement
“Please, everyone, think about the game with some wisdom. Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened together, and Sanju batted very well in the World Cup. If you bench one of them to play Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, what is the point of calling this a team game? We all want to see him play. He’s a great entertainer,” Ashwin said.
Ashwin added that sitting out initially could benefit the teenager, allowing him to learn from the sidelines and understand the team environment.
“There is value in sitting outside and watching the game, too. Let him serve the team, help out, even bring water. There is a lot to learn from that experience. A great player doesn’t become one overnight. Once Vaibhav starts playing, he might never be dropped, just as it happened with Sachin Tendulkar. Spending time outside first will give him empathy and perspective. He has a long career ahead,” he explained.
Sooryavanshi earned his call‑up after a stellar IPL 2026, finishing as the tournament’s highest run‑scorer with 776 runs at a strike rate of 237.31 and an average of 48.50, including 72 sixes and 63 fours. He also impressed in the U19 World Cup 2026, tallying 439 runs from seven matches at a strike rate of 169.49 and an average of 62.71, with one century and three half‑centuries.