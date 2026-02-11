R. Ashwin Tutored For Bizarrely Defending Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Suspect Action in ICC T20 World Cup: 'Agree Football...'

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq's unique bowling action has drawn much attention in the ongoing T20 World Cup already. While most think his bowling action is suspectable, former India cricketer R. Ashwin has defended Tariq bizarrely. Ashwin claims that if the batter is allowed to play a switch hit, why can't a bowler be allowed the same advantage. He also asked why restrictions are always limited to a bowler.

Ashwin made this comment while responding to a tweet made by former cricketer Shreevats Goswami.

‘Why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler?’

Ashwin's tweet read: “Agree football doesn’t allow it! While the batter can be allowed to switch hit or reverse without informing the umpire or bowler, after him/her commits to start batting on one side, why are the restrictions only limited to the bowler? In fact the bowler isn’t allowed to change the arm with which he/she bowls without informing the umpire! They should first change that rule.”

Advertisement

Tariq was the star with the ball on Tuesday against the USA as he picked up three wickets and conceded 27 runs in four overs. His bowling action has come under the scanner on a number of occasions. In the past, during the Pakistan Super League, eyebrows were raised over his action and then Australia's Cameron Green also expressed his displeasure over the suspect bowing action.

Men in Green Blowing Hot

The Pakistan side have started their T20 World Cup campaign well, winning both their group-stage games. They first beat the Netherlands in the tournament opener and then got the better of the USA in the second game. Now, a well-oiled Pakistan unit will lock horns with India on February 15 vin Colombo in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.