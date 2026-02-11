'Same Mindset': Sahibzada Farhan Reveals Pakistan's Blueprint During ICC T20 World Cup Match vs India in Colombo

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: The buzz is constantly growing after the PCB reportedly called off their proposed boycott of the upcoming India fixture on Monday. Once that happened, social media was abuzz with predictions and the fervour could be felt as well. Amid all the hype around the controversial game, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan revealed the Men in Green's gameplan against arch-rivals India. After the game against the USA, Farhan said that they would play with the same attacking mindset.

‘Stay Positive And Play Attacking Cricket’

"We’ll go in with the same mindset as we did in our previous matches against India, including the Asia Cup. We’ll try to stay positive and play attacking cricket," he said after his 71-ball 73.

“The way we practiced yesterday, the ball was coming onto my bat really well in the nets. I had already told our batting coach (Hanif Malik) yesterday that I was getting a good feeling for today’s match," he said.

“I was confident. I even said, I will finish the match in a way that earns me the player-of-the-match award. I’ve set a personal target for myself, to win at least two to three player-of-the-match awards in this World Cup," Sahibzada Farhan added.

