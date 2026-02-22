Radha Yadav-Led India A Hammer Bangladesh A by 46 Runs to Clinch Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Title

India A, under Radha Yadav's leadership, has successfully trounced Bangladesh A in the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars. In the summit clash at Bangkok, the IND A women bowled out the Bangladesh A women before they could reach the target.

India A women made it to the summit clash after securing wins over Pakistan A, Nepal Women and Sri Lanka A women. While the team also suffered a defeat against the UAE women, they managed to make it to the summit clash against the unbeaten Bangladesh A women.

Tejal Hasabnis Fights Back As India A Women Score 134/7

After opting to bat first at the TerdThai Cricket Ground in Bang Sao Thong, Thailand, India A women encountered early trouble after Nandini Kashyap suffered a run-out dismissal after just eight. Vrinda Dinesh put up 19 before losing her wicket, while Anushka Sharma scored eight. Minnu Mani went down for a golden duck.

Tejal Hasabnis put up a solid rescue effort in the middle order, scoring a brilliant 34-ball 56 in the competition. Skipper Radha Yadav also put up a crucial 36 off 30 deliveries.

Tanuja Kanwar and Prema Rawat were brought down early, and India A Women managed to score a low-par 134/7 after 20 overs.

Bangladesh A women's skipper Fahima Khatun put up a solid four-wicket haul, while Mst Farajna Easmin and Fatema Jahan picked up a wicket each. Shorifa Khatun's proper efforts helped them bring down Nandini as well.

Bangladesh Restricted at 88, India A Women Become Champions

Bangladesh A women kicked off the chase but had a shaky start, courtesy of India A women's fight-back with the ball. Openers Ishma Tanjim scored just three, while Shamima Sultana managed to get 20 runs before being dismissed. Sharmin Sultana contributed with 18, while Sadia Akter scored ten.