Rajasthan Royals Expected Not To Move Out Of Home Base in Jaipur for IPL 2026, Outcome Hinges on Conditions: Report

The Rajasthan Royals may not leave their home base after all for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. While they secured themselves a backup home venue, it seems the inaugural IPL Champions will not move out of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

All is not well between the IPL's Rajasthan Royals and the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), as they have had some friction earlier in the 2025 season.

An RCA official had accused the Rajasthan Royals of match-fixing after their abysmal performance in that season. The franchise had denied the claims and called for action against the official.

Notably, RR and RCA were also in disagreement on the supply of complimentary tickets, as the Association was not satisfied with the number of passes the franchise provided.

Advertisement

Rajasthan Government Wants RR To Stay In Jaipur: Report

According to Cricbuzz, the Rajasthan Government has intervened in the scenario, and they do not want the IPL franchise to move out of the state. The report further stated that they had communicated with the Royals administration to explore the likelihood of not moving out of their home venue.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make a final decision on the Rajasthan Royals' final venue.

Advertisement

Amid the fallout with the RCA, the IPL franchise was in talks with the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) to relocate its home base to the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, Pune.

The report further added that the Rajasthan Royals' primary issue with the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is its preparedness. The venue lacks proper amenities, while its facilities are not in order.

The franchise management wants things to be in order before the IPL 2026 season commences, given that they stick to their original home venue.

Rajasthan Royals to Kick Off a New Era

The Rajasthan Royals are expected to emerge as one of the most exciting franchises in the upcoming IPL 2026 season. The franchise would feature under new captaincy after they traded Sanju Samson to the Chennai Super Kings for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

The schedule for the IPL 2026 season hasn't been officially announced, but the Rajasthan Royals would likely play four out of their seven matches at their home venue.