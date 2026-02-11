Mitchell Marsh Sidelined for T20 World Cup Opener With Groin Issue; Steve Smith en Route to Sri Lanka as Replacement

Mitchell Marsh in action for Australia during ODI World Cup 2023 | Image: ANI

Cricket Australia ran into a major setback as skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 opener against Ireland. The Aussie T20I skipper suffered a major groin issue.

With Marsh officially ruled out of the T20 WC opening clash, Steve Smith will step in to replace the injured cricketer and is now on his way to Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out Of T20 World Cup Opener vs Ireland

Australia will kick off its World Cup group-stage against a spirited Ireland in Colombo, Sri Lanka. But they have now run into a major issue as skipper Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the opening fixture.

As per cricket.com.au, "Marsh was hit in groin area while receiving sidearm throw downs from one of Australia's assistant coaches during a training session on Sunday, immediately exiting the net for treatment."

In Marsh's absence, Travis Head would lead Australia's charge against Ireland. The Aussie opener has led the team in the T20I series they played against Pakistan in the lead-up to the tournament.

Given that Marsh requires rehabilitation and proper rest to become match-ready, his status for the second match in the T20 World Cup against Zimbabwe also becomes uncertain.

Mitchell Marsh's absence brings Matt Renshaw into the T20 World Cup 2026 squad for Australia.

Australia Updated XI: Josh Inglis (wk), Travis Head (c), Cameron Green, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Ireland XI: Paul Stirling (c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys.

Marsh Suffers ‘Testicular Bleeding’ After Being Struck In Groin

Cricket Australia have run into trouble as its injury list continues to grow. Skipper Mitchell Marsh joins Tim David, who is now recovering from a hamstring injury.

Scans have confirmed that Marsh has suffered 'Testicular bleeding,' and his return would be guided by proper medical advice.

"Scans have confirmed internal testicular bleeding, and he will require a period of rest and rehabilitation. His return to play will be guided by symptom resolution and medical advice," the statement mentioned.