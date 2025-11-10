Rajasthan Royals Likely To Pick Two Indian Stars For Captaincy Candidate Amidst Sanju Samson-CSK IPL Trade Talks: Report

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson plays a shot during the match against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati | Image: ANI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is about to be involved in one of the most hyped trade deals in IPL history. Chennai Super Kings are reportedly ready to swap Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in order to welcome Samson to their ranks.

Who Will Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain?

Speculation has intensified over the last few weeks, and as per ESPN Cricinfo, Samson could be edging towards CSK and could be seen wearing the yellow jersey next season. The Royals have already made some changes to the management, with both Rahul Dravid and CEO Lush McCrum exiting the franchise.

Samson's departure will open a massive void in the leadership. The star Indian batter has been with the franchise for a prolonged 11 seasons, and his absence would allow RR to pick up a captain. As per the Times of India, in Samson's absence, either Dhruv Jurel or Yashasvi Jaiswal could be handed the charge. Riyan Parag led the team last season, but he is unlikely to get the nod this time.

RR finished second last in the IPL 2025 table and the hierarchy has been very active ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As per reports, the auction could take place on December 15 and the Royals are likely to overhaul their team.

Advertisement

Can Ravindra Jadeja Turn Rajasthan Royals' Fate?

Jadeja's exclusion from CSK would end a prolonged association with the club. Barring two campaigns, he has been a part of SCK since 2012 and helped the franchise lift three IPL titles. He played a vital knock in the rain-interrupted final at Narendra Modi Stadium in 2023 and further stamped his authority as a CSK legend.

The Indian all-rounder still has the ability to turn things around, and if he still arrives at Rajasthan, he could be a big asset.