Gujarat Titans Snub Chennai Super Kings Trade Deal Proposal For Washington Sundar Ahead of IPL 2026: REPORT

IPL 2026: Washington Sundar has shown recently that he is more than just a handy allrounder. Not only can he trouble the batters with the ball in his hand, but can also wield the willow like any other top-order batters. Now, Sundar is in demand as Chennai Super Kings are interested in acquiring his services for the upcoming season. For the unversed, Sundar plays for Gujarat Titans and is an important players for the franchise.

GT Turns Down CSK

As per the Indian Express, the CSK franchise had approached GT, who instantly turned down the request and understandably so. Sundar would have been an ideal replacement for Ravi Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja. There is much talk around Jadeja's future at CSK as Rajasthan Royals have shown inclination towards having him onboard. It is highly-unlikely that the Titans would release him as he is in good form.

Sundar Shining

At an economy of less than 8, Sundar has picked up 39 wickets in 66 matches. Also, mind you, Sundar often bowls inside the powerplay in the IPL. And in 45 outings in the IPL, he has amassed 511 runs. The Titans got him onboard at the mega auction last years for a whopping Rs 3.2 Cr. The next few days would be interesting as a few franchises are looking for trade deals over players.

He recently smashed 49* off 23 balls against Australia in the third T20I and also picked up three wickets for three runs in the fourth game.

