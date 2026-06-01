Rajat Patidar Dedicates IPL Double to Chinnaswamy Stampede Victims in Heartwarming Move: 'They Were Family Members...'

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Rajat Patidar led Royal Challengers Bengaluru to yet another title and after the win over Gujarat Titans, he dedicated the silverware to the stampede victims. Patidar first thanked the fans in Ahmedabad and said, “Ee Sala Cup Namde” and then remembered the dead at the presser.

‘Always want this trophy to dedicate them’

“Obviously you feel bad, the loss (of lives) of the fans after winning the game,” said the skipper. “Not the fans, they were family members. I always want this trophy to dedicate them. I don’t have words to express the feeling," Patidar said after RCB beat GT by five wickets to clinch IPL 2026.

For the unversed, RCB’s IPL title win last year was marred by tragedy — 11 died in a stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium during celebrations. The long-awaited victory after 17 years turned into a dark chapter, with the Karnataka government holding the franchise responsible.

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The stampede incident raised huge uncertainty regarding RCB’s ability to host fixtures at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium this season.

Following his appointment as Karnataka State Cricket Association president, Venkatesh Prasad engaged with the state government and secured approval, enabling RCB to host several home matches in Bangalore, including the tournament opener.

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