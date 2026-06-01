WATCH | Virat Kohli Convinces Security to Allow Anushka Sharma Onto Ground After RCB Beat GT to Clinch IPL 2026; Heartwarming Video Goes Viral

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Once the game was over and RCB had won, the spotlight was on Virat Kohli and for obvious reasons. That is exactly when Kohli did something that won hearts again. The families and friends of cricketer's were not allowed to step onto the field once the final at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday was over due to security concerns. That is when Kohli personally asked the security to allow Anushka Sharma and the family of Krunal Pandya. The clip has surfaced on social space and is winning hearts. Here is the viral video.

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Kohli was the architect of the RCB win with the bat. He carried his bat through as he remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. During the knock, Kohli also registered his fastest-ever IPL fifty, which came off 25 balls. Kohli looked like a man possessed as he kept pumping himself up during his knock just highlighting what the win means. Thanks to his good show with the bat, he was awarded the Player of the Match.

"Well, it’s the stuff that you dream of. I’ve thought of this moment many times, that, you know, once when we win the IPL, I should be standing there hitting the winning runs and tonight it was possible. So yeah, just a dream day for us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after the five-wicket win.

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