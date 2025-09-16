Rajat Patidar Looks To Leverage RCB Leadership Experience During India A One-Day Series As Captain

Indian cricketer and RCB skipper Rajat Patidar voiced his thoughts on carrying out his captaincy experience with the IPL 2025's championship-winning franchise, as he prepares to lead India A in their opening match as its skipper.

Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured their maiden IPL title after defeating the Punjab Kings at the IPL 2025 Final.

Rajat Patidar Looking To Implement His RCB Captaincy Experience While Leading India A

Upon receiving the captaincy responsibilities for India A in the opening match of the one-day series, Rajat Patidar expressed delight at receiving the honour. The RCB's title-winning skipper expressed that it would be a great chance to demonstrate their quality with a determined and spirited performance.

Rajat Patidar also reflected his intention to implement a similar culture and belief system, which he followed during his time in IPL 2025 as captain of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He wants to build a side that is ready to stand up for their teammates and stand firmly by each other.

"As captain of a team, it is about how we come together as a unit and are willing to take a bullet for each other. That's the camaraderie and belief system we had in RCB this season, where each one of us stepped up for each other and worked together towards success. It will be a similar approach that we would like to adapt as a team for the India 'A' outing. I am excited and look forward to the new challenge," Rajat Patidar said, as quoted by ANI.

Rajat Patidar Has Been Soaring With Success

Ever since Rajat Patidar came off the IPL 2025 as the championship-winning skipper for RCB, he has had a remarkable run of form. After clinching the title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the cricketer from MP made waves with his captaincy in the Duleep Trophy.

In the Duleep Trophy summit clash, the Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone were thoroughly in command over South Zone. Towards the end, the CEZ bowlers restricted them to a chaseable target on the final day of competition, and Central sealed a triumph with ease.