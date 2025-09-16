Apollo Tyres Named As Team India's New Lead Sponsor Following Dream11's Abrupt Exit

Apollo Tyres, an Indian multinational tyre company, has become Team India's new lead sponsor. They would be succeeding Dream11 following their exit due to the new online betting promotion and regulation laws.

The Indian tyre manufacturing giant had won the bid over multiple reputed entities, and the deal is expected to run until March 2028.

The BCCI had restricted several brands from becoming Team India's new sponsor following Dream11's exit. Entities like online gaming, betting and crypto have been banned. Additionally, brands of fans, mixer grinders, safety locks, banking & finance companies, sportswear manufacturers and athleisure brands have also been denied eligibility to bid for the same.

Apollo Tyres Becomes Team India's New Lead Sponsor

Team India is currently without a lead sponsor in the ongoing Asia Cup and the multi-day series against Australia A. The sudden change happened due to the Indian government's regulation over real-money betting apps, which affected Dream11, the previous jersey sponsor.

As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited applications from reputed entities to become the new lead jersey sponsor for the Indian national cricket team.

Among multiple entities that had expressed interest, Apollo Tyres has sealed the deal with the BCCI to become Team India's new lead sponsor.

The Indian tyre manufacturer will now feature on the front of the Indian cricket team's official jersey during the bilateral series. In multi-national tournaments, the logo will be placed on one of their sleeves in their kits.

Apollo Tyres To Shell Out Incredible Sum To BCCI For Sponsorship Rights

Apollo Tyres will pay INR 4.5 crore per match to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which surpasses Dream11's earlier payout. It was earlier reported that the Indian Cricket Board had inflated its base sponsorship price for the Indian cricket team.

The tyre manufacturer's sponsorship deal with the BCCI could be one of the most profitable sponsorship deals in Indian cricket.