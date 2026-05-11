Rajat Patidar's 'Didn't Deserve to Win' Remark Goes Viral After RCB Edge MI in IPL 2026 to go Top of Points Table

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Krunal Pandya was the star as RCB edge MI in a last-ball thriller to go top of the points table. Pandya's 46-ball 73 was crucial in powering RCB over the line in a tense finish. Following the win, captain Rajat Patidar made a shocking statement. Patidar claimed RCB did not deserve to win the match.

'Didn't deserve to win'

"Right now we are not bothered about the table because our mantra is to play on our strengths and play good cricket rather than looking on the table. I think bowlers have done a tremendous job there. Restricting them on 166, and that was, I would say, easily chaseable. But to be honest, I think we didn't deserve to win this match because we have a skillful batting lineup. So no matter how the situation and the pitch condition is, we are capable enough to chase those targets easily," Patidar said at the post-match presentation.

Krunal initially absorbed pressure before gradually taking control against the spinners. He used the angles smartly, swept aggressively against Will Jacks and AM Ghazanfar, and repeatedly targeted the straight boundary. His clean six over wide long-on off Ghazanfar brought up a crucial fifty-run stand with Bethell and shifted the momentum back toward RCB.

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Even as wickets continued to tumble around him, Krunal kept the chase alive. He battled visible cramps during the closing stages, repeatedly dropping to the turf between deliveries, yet continued to attack. His calculated assault against Bosch and Ghazanfar ensured RCB remained within touching distance of the target.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 166/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 57, Naman Dhir 47; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-23, Romario Shepherd 1-18) lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru 167/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 73, Jacob Bethell 27; Corbin Bosch 4-26, Deepak Chahar 2-33) by 2 wickets

