'KKR Have to Find a Way...': R. Ashwin Criticises Ajinkya Rahane's Tactics With Cameron Green Despite Win vs DC in IPL 2026

DC vs KKR, IPL 2026: It was a night to remember for the Knight Riders in Delhi as they beat the Capitals by eight wickets. With the win, KKR ensured they kept their playoff chances alive. But despite the win, former India cricketer R. Ashwin questioned Ajinkya Rahane's tactics while using Cameron Green. As per Ashwin, Green should be batting at No. 3, instead of No. 4. Ashwin reckons that would keep the tempo going for KKR.

‘Green should bat in the top 3’

“KKR have to find a way to keep the tempo on top [on the batting front]. Cameron Green should bat in the top 3; he’s not a No. 5 or 6 batter. You can’t finish with him," he said on his YouTube channel.

He added: “They have to find batters who can bat at different tempos like Rinku Singh. Yes, KKR can win their remaining four games.”

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Finally, Ashwin heaped praise on KKR opener Finn Allen for his unbeaten 100* off 47 balls while admitted that KKR's big specialty is the combination of their mystery spinners.

“Finn Allen has the ability. In such games, he will break the net run rate (NRR). The biggest specialty about KKR is Sunil-Chakaravarthy’s partnership. If they come together, they will win the tournament. The problem was that Varun was being taken for runs; in the last two games, he has come out [of it]. He’s put in a performance because of which Sunil Narine’s bowling has started to shine.”

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