Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Craze Hits WWE; Drew McIntyre's Post Stuns Riyan Parag Before RR vs SRH IPL 2026 Eliminator 1

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's popularity is growing by the day and now it seems like even the WWE is taking notice of the teen sensation. Ahead of Rajasthan Royals' Eliminator 1, WWE superstar Drew McIntyre took to social media and gave us a glimpse of how he is rooting for the young gun.

The WWE star shared a clip on his Instagram account showing him working out in the gym while wearing Sooryavanshi's jersey. The post even drew a comment from Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag. Here is the viral clip.

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McIntyre captioned the video in which he is working on his back as: 'Chosen One'. To McIntyre's post, Parag's response read: 'Omgggggg don't remember how many Future Shock DDTs I've hit on 2K.'

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The Royals' official account also gave it's two cents by commenting on the post, saying, "Certainly," acknowledging that Sooryavanshi is truly the "chosen one".

Can Sooryavanshi Knock SRH Out?

Sooryavanshi is having a season to remember and as he prepares for the Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, spotlight would be on him. He would be expected to get his side off to a flyer like he has been throughout the season. In 14 games thus far, he has amassed 583 runs at a staggering strike rate of 232.27. This includes three fifties and a century. The pressure of expectations would be on young Sooryavanshi and hence it becomes a mouthwatering preospect to see how he responds.

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For RR, it will not be an easy game considering Hyderabad have momentum on their side. Can Sooryavanshi stop the RR juggernaut is the question?