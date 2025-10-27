Rajat Patidar to Ruturaj Gaikwad; Injured Shreyas Iyer's Possible Replacement For South Africa ODIs

Ind vs SA: India would host South Africa in a full-fledged series where Tests, ODIs and T20Is would be played. But all of this will happen once the team finishes their tour of Australia. The series against SA is expected to be mouth-watering as they have a formidable team. But even before the series gets underway, Team India has concerns. Shreyas Iyer, the vice-captain of the ODI team has picked up an injury and is still in Sydney. He hurt himself while taking a catch during the third and final ODI at the SCG.

The latest is that someone from his family will fly down to Sydney to be with the player in Australia. As per the Times of India, the BCCI is trying to fast-track a visa for at least one of his parents.

With a little over a month to go for the first ODI versus South Africa, who can replace Iyer if he cannot be available. Here are the two possible options.

Rajat Patidar

The Madya Pradesh-born cricketer has been in good form in the domestic season. He is a solid contender for the No. 4 batter. He is a player who is high-on-confidence after leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the title. He has been scoring heavily in domestic cricket and what makes him the perfect choice is his knowhow of conditions in India.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The Maharashtrian-born cricketer, like Patidar, is a very good all-format cricketer. He too has been having a very good domestic season as well - which means he ticks all the boxes to get in the side as Iyer's replacement. His ability to rotate the strike and also up the ante when needed makes him an ideal No. 4 choice.