Shreyas Iyer's Family Seeks Quick Australia Visa After Player Admitted To ICU In Sydney, BCCI To Facilitate Arrangements: Report

Shreyas Iyer's injury in the 3rd ODI match has turned out to be a serious one. The Indian ODI vice-captain has been admitted to the ICU in a Sydney hospital and has remained under continuous observation.

Shreyas Iyer's Family To Visit Him In Sydney

The Punjab Kings captain sustained the injury while fielding at the Sydney Cricket Ground and was immediately rushed off the pitch for further treatment. Now it has been learnt that someone from his family will fly down to Sydney to be with the player in Australia. As per the Times of India, the BCCI is trying to fast-track a visa for at least one of his parents.

A source told TOI, “Arrangements are being made by the BCCI. As of now, it is not clear whether both parents will go, but someone will be with him at the earliest in the hospital."

The source also added that Iyer's sister is expected to be accompanied by one of his parents. “As of yesterday, Iyer's sister was supposed to travel to Australia and even the paperwork has been initiated but it could well be the case that one of the parents accompanies her."

BCCI Issued Shreyas Iyer Injury Update

BCCI provided an injury update confirming the player has a laceration injury to the spleen.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."