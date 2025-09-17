Updated 17 September 2025 at 13:29 IST
Rashid Khan Continues His Domination In T20I Cricket, Goes Past Hardik Pandya And Wanindu Hasaranga To Reclaim Top Spot In T20 Asia Cup List
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 8 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 group clash. Afghanistan will now take on Sri Lanka in their last Group B game
Afghanistan are currently fighting to stay alive in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Afghanistan share Group B with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. As things stand right now, Hong Kong have been eliminated from the continental tournament after losing all their league games, but Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are still in contention.
Rashid Khan Creates History in Asia Cup 2025
Bangladesh had won the toss and they opted to bat first in the crucial group stage clash that was being played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh did try to attack Afghanistan and register a huge total, but Afghanistan skipper kept the batters in check. Rashid clinched two wickets and conceded just 26 runs from his quota of four overs.
Afghanistan, who were asked to chase 155 runs in their quota of 20 overs, stumbled in the final overs and Litton Das' team won the game by eight runs. "We were in the game till the end but couldn't finish it off. 30 off 18 balls was very gettable. We haven't played the type of cricket we are famous for - attacking cricket. We let a lot of pressure build on ourselves," said the Afghanistan captain after the game.
Despite the heartbreaking defeat against Bangladesh, Rashid Khan created history as he went past the likes of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Wanindu Hasaranga in a unique Asia Cup list.
Players With Most Wickets in T20 Asia Cups
- Rashid Khan: 14 wickets from 10 matches
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 13 wickets from 6 matches
- Amjad Javed: 12 wickets from 7 matches
- Wanindu Hasaranga: 12 wickets from 8 matches
- Hardik Pandya: 12 wickets from 10 matches
Explaining Sri Lanka And Afghanistan's Qualification Scenario
Sri Lanka are still unbeaten in the tournament. Bangladesh bettered their Super Four qualification chances after beating Afghanistan in their last group stage game. Now Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other with the hopes of going through to the next round. Sri Lanka have a net run rate of +1.546, but Afghanistan have a better Net Run Rate of +2.150 as compared to Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka can go through to the Super 4 stage if they beat Afghanistan in the last group stage game, whereas Afghanistan will want to beat Sri Lanka fair and square to go through to the Super 4 stage.
