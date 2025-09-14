'They Must Be Cautious': Jaker Ali Highlights Bangladesh's Biggest Mistake Which Led To Their Debacle Against Sri Lanka In Asia Cup 2025

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh clashed in the fifth game of the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are in Group B alongside Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Sri Lanka, the champions of T20I Asia Cup 2022, started their campaign and defeated Litton Das' Bangladesh by 6 runs. The match was played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Sri Lanka are currently on the second spot of Group B with a Net Run Rate of +2.595.

Jaker Ali Asks Bangladesh Top Order To Play Cautious Cricket

Sri Lanka got the better of Bangladesh in their Asia Cup campaign opener and chased down their target of 140 runs in just 14.4 overs. Courtesy of Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara's innings, Sri Lanka left Bangladesh clueless and begging for answers. Bangladesh, on the other hand, who had the task of setting a target for Charith Asalanka's side, failed to get going.

Openers Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon couldn't even open their account and before they could know, Bangladesh were reduced to 0-2 after 1.4 overs. Jaker Ali, who scored 41* off 34 balls, asked the top order to play more cautiously and take more responsibility.

"I believe that the openers and the No. 3 batter are very important for our team. We are very mindful of this and they must be cautious in this regard. But that does not mean they have to go for fours and sixes every ball in the PowerPlay. Drop and run, rotating strike, these things should be in mind. I am sure they will think about it and do better in the next match. I feel if we had made a proper plan and been a little more focussed as a batting unit at the start, it would have been better," said Ali after the game.

Bangladesh To Take On Afghanistan Next