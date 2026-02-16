Rashid Khan Scripts History With Career Milestone In T20 World Cup Win Over UAE

Afghanistan faced UAE for their group stage fixture on February 16, 2026, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, with the former winning the match by 5 wickets. Notably, Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan achieved a career milestone in the 16th over of the match.

Rashid Khan became the first player in the history of the T20 format to get 700 wickets. The Afghanistan skipper achieved this milestone when he dismissed UAE player Muhammad Arfan, who was out hit-wicket while attempting a reverse sweep, in the 16th over.

Rashid Khan finished his innings with figures of 1 for 24 from his four overs, helping his side to restrict the UAE side to 160 for 9 in 20 overs after opting to bowl first. Notably, Rashid Khan achieved the historic 700 wickets in T20 cricket in 513 innings.

Advertisement

Rashid Khan Becomes The First Player To Pick Up 700 Wickets In T20 Format

Rashid Kahn boasts an impressive average of 18.51 and an economy rate of 6.59, with four five-wicket hauls to his name. The player is one of the most notable bowlers in the shortest format. Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second in the all-time list with 631 wickets, while Sunil Narine sits third with 613 wickets to his name.

Assitionally, the Afghanistan skipper is also leading in the T20 Internationals charts with 191 wickets, while the second position is held by retired New Zealand seamer Tim Southee with164 wickets, and his compatriot Ish Sodhi is in third place with 162 wickets.

Advertisement

The Win Against UAE Restore Afghanistan's T20 World Cup Dreams