Sri Lanka vs Australia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live in India?

Australia are in dire need of a win when they face off against Sri Lanka in a T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash. The Aussies won't get crashed out with a defeat, but that would leave them with a mountain to climb.

Australia have been boosted by the addition of veteran Steve Smith, who joined the squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood. Injuries have marred Australia's preparation and captain Mitchell Marsh is facing a race against time to be considered for this crunch game.

Sri Lanka have won both their matches and a win against the mighty Aussies will ensure a place in the Super 8 stage. Having missed out on a place in the T20 World Cup last time, Dasun Shanaka and Co are determined to fancy their chances on home soil.

A loss will not rule them out either, but with an underdog Zimbabwe waiting for them in the next match, they would rather prefer to seal their fate in this game.

Sri Lanka vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Match will take place on Thursday, February 16.

At What Time The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Start?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where Will The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Australia T20 World Cup 2026 Group-Stage Match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.