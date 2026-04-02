Rassie Van Der Dussen Retires From International Cricket After CSA's Central Contract SNUB

Rassie Van Der Dussen Retires: Following his omission from Cricket South Africa's Central Contract, the promising cricketer has thrown in the towel. One has to understand that he was in the twilight period of his career. The cricketer took to social space to make his announcement public. Sharing a heartfelt message while reflecting on his journey, he thanked his wife, along with teammates, coaches, mentors and friends who stood by him over the years.

‘Emotions will stay with me forever’

"To my wife, Lara; you have been by my side every single step of the way. You have ridden the waves of incredible highs and difficult lows with empathy, grace and strength, and you have been my biggest cheerleader, whom I could not have done this without."

To the people of South Africa and the fans; thank you. There is no feeling quite like hearing "MaThousand" called out in the streets, or the spine-tingling experience of walking out to bat at a packed Wanderers Stadium to the deafening roar of Fokofpolisiekar’s Antibiotika. Those moments of connection is difficult to describe, and those emotions will stay with me forever. To my teammates, coaches, mentors, and friends; thank you for making me part of this story. Cricket has given me everything, and in many ways, I owe it my life," he wrote on X.

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Van der Dussen made his debut on October 9, 2018 in a T20I against Zimbabwe, and went on to feature for South Africa across all three formats. Over the course of his career, he played 57 T20Is, 71 ODIs and 18 Tests.