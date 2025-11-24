Ravi Shastri Blasts Gautam Gambhir Over Team India's Batting Order During 2nd Test in Guwahati: 'Making Washington Sundar...'

Ind vs SA: After losing the opening Test in Kolkata, fans expected the team to put up a better show on a better wicket in Guwahati - but that did not happen. The Indian team was shot out by South Africa on Monday for 201 runs conceding the visitors a lead of 288 runs. It was mayhem in the middle on Day 3 of the Test as India, from 65/0 were reduced to 122/7, losing 7 wickets for 57 runs. Then it was Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav who fought well to stitch a 72-run stand and save the blushes. With India now staring a series whitewash at home, former India coach Ravi Shastri has blasted current coach Gautam Gambhir's strange tactics.

As per Shastri, Sundar is much better than a batter at No. 8 and that is exactly the number he was made to bat at in the second Test after asking him to play as India's No. 3 in Kolkata.

‘Makes no sense’

"No, absolutely not. It makes no sense. I don't understand the thought process there. I mean, when they look back at this series, some of the selections… still trying to figure out the thought process there. For example, you play 4 spinners in Kolkata and bowl one of the spinners for just one over. Ideally, you should have gone in with a specialist batter. Similarly, here, making Washington Sundar bat at 3 in the last Test, but you could have easily made him bat at No. 4 here, now that you have a No. 3. He [Sundar] is no No. 8. He's way better than a number 8," Shastri said while on commentary on Monday.

SA Dominate

The Indian team is looking down the barrel in Guwahati and looks like only a miracle could get them out of this situation.