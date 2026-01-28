Ravi Shastri Names Team India As 'Clear Favourites' In T20 World Cup 2026: 'Less Baggage On A Lot Of Players'

T20 World Cup 2026: Former Indian all-rounder and head coach Ravi Shastri said that Men in Blue start off as clear favourites in their title defence during the ICC T20 World Cup in February, saying there is less baggage on a lot players playing their first-ever World Cup tournament and spin would be playing an integral part in the team's campaign.

India begin their T20 World Cup campaign on February 7 against the USA. They have been drawn in Group A along with the USA, Pakistan, the Netherlands and Namibia. Heading into the tournament, Suryakumar Yadav's men have looked imperious, not dropping a series so far in their run since Rohit Sharma lifted the T20 WC trophy at Barbados. If they manage to defend the title, they will be the first one to do so and also reach three T20 WC crowns.

Speaking during the latest episode of The ICC Review, Shastri said, "I think the defending champions start as clear favourites. Man to man, current form, match fitness, the amount of cricket they have played in recent times, makes them clear favourites. And especially when you look at that top order and the kind of form they are in."

"There is less baggage on a lot of players. They are playing their first World Cup, and it is an opportunity for them to express themselves," Shastri added.

The former head coach said that players like Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav among others who were the part of 2024 title-winning team will give "tons of experience and brilliance." However, he added that India would want their number three batter Tilak Varma back in the side as fully fit after going through a surgery for an abdominal issue.

"There is Jasprit Bumrah, there's Hardik Pandya, who I think is in terrific form at the moment and the ability for him to contribute with bat and ball. Shivam Dube has come along nicely. India will be hoping for Tilak Varma to be fit because he is a terrific player. And again, being a left-hander, the top of the order will make a difference," he added.

He also pointed out that India has the right amount of spin bowling stocks, and that giving the team the proper balance and players the right positions could help them defend the title.

"I think spin will play an integral part. And India has got enough ammunition in that spin department. There is (Varun) Chakaravarthy, there's Axar Patel, there's Kuldeep Yadav. When you look at variety, players at the right positions and balance, India can defend this title," he said.

Having succumbed to Australia in 2023 50-over World Cup final after a dominant, record-breaking 10-match win streak, Shastri cautioned team India to stay careful with the pressure that comes with playing in front of home fans as even bad 10-15 minutes could sink a team in this format.

"When you're defending your title and when you're playing at home, there is pressure, and it comes from nowhere," he noted.

"You have a bad 15 minutes, a bad 10 minutes in a T20 game, it can decide the outcome of the game. And often, you lose those 10 minutes or 15 minutes because of pressure. So, it is how India handles that pressure, the way they start the tournament. If they start well, even if there is a hiccup on the way, they have got depth in batting to pull them out of it," he concluded.