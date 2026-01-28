Sophie Molineux Set To Take the Reins From Alyssa Healy As Australia’s New All-Format Women’s Skipper: Report

Sophie Molineux is reportedly set to be named as the new Australia women's captain in all formats. While the official confirmation is awaited, it looks to be a done deal.

The 28-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder would take over as the new Aussie women's skipper as they gear up for the upcoming bilateral series and the ICC Women's T20 World Cup later in the year.

Cricket Australia women gear up for a thrilling challenge as the road leads to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Ahead of the mega ICC spectacle, the team would undergo a massive captaincy change as Alyssa Healy has announced her plans to retire from cricket before the showpiece event.

Sophie Molineux Set To Be Announced As Australia Women's New Captain

According to Code Sports, Sophie Molineux is tipped to succeed Alyssa Healy as the new all-format skipper for Cricket Australia Women. The confirmation is expected to be made by Thursday, marking the beginning of a new era.

Advertisement

Sophie Molineux edged out contenders like Ashleigh Gardner and Tahlia McGrath, becoming a preferred pick for Cricket Australia to lead the women's team across all formats.

The decision could be surprising, as vice-captain Tahlia was not considered an option to succeed Alyssa Healy at the helm.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old Victorian spinner stands out as a solid spin-bowling all-rounder pick across formats and has displayed solid composure while performing under pressure.

Sophie Molineux overcame major injury hurdles to earn a chance to lead the Aussie women in international cricket. In 2022, she suffered an ACL rupture and also underwent knee surgery recently.

Sophie Molineux To Succeed ALyssa Healy At The Helm

Sophie Molineux would take charge of the Australian Women's team after Alyssa Healy steps down from cricket. The veteran cricketer has already announced that the upcoming India series at home would be her farewell outing for Cricket Australia.

Alyssa Healy's final appearance would take place in the one-off Test match between Australia and India from March 6-9 at the WACA Ground in Perth.