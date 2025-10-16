Ravi Shastri's Sensational Take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Dream of Playing 2027 ODI World Cup: 'You Never Know'

Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are easily two of the best batters of the era. Now that there is much speculation around their ODI future in regard to will they play the next ODI World Cup or not, former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his opinion on it. Shastri claimed it may boil down to their fitness and form. He cited the example of how they called it a day from Tests.

‘If the form is not good, you never know’

“Virat retired from Test Cricket, as did Rohit. They were not asked to retire. They went on their own. I would think it’s similar. If they’re not enjoying it, if the form is not good, you never know. They might pull the plug themselves," Shastri said during his interaction with Fox Sports.