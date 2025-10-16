Updated 16 October 2025 at 09:04 IST
Ravi Shastri's Sensational Take on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's Dream of Playing 2027 ODI World Cup: 'You Never Know'
Ind vs Aus: Former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his two cents on what he thinks about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future. Will the two stalwarts play the 2027 ODI World Cup?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs Aus: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are easily two of the best batters of the era. Now that there is much speculation around their ODI future in regard to will they play the next ODI World Cup or not, former India coach Ravi Shastri has given his opinion on it. Shastri claimed it may boil down to their fitness and form. He cited the example of how they called it a day from Tests.
‘If the form is not good, you never know’
“Virat retired from Test Cricket, as did Rohit. They were not asked to retire. They went on their own. I would think it’s similar. If they’re not enjoying it, if the form is not good, you never know. They might pull the plug themselves," Shastri said during his interaction with Fox Sports.
“I also feel they feel they have got enough cricket in them. You know, it depends on how hungry you are, how fit you are, and whether that passion for the game is still there. With their experience, it’ll come in very handy. I would say take it one series at a time. It’s still a long way to go South Africa. Hopefully if they have a good one here, that should keep them in good state of mind, thinking of South Africa," he added.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 16 October 2025 at 09:03 IST