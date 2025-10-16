Harshit Rana BIZARRELY Finds Spot in Playing XI For 1st ODI at Perth vs Australia; Rohit Sharma Backed to Open With Shubman Gill

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli would have the spotlight on them on Sunday (October 19) when India take on Australia in the opening ODI at the Optus stadium in Perth. And hence there is much-speculation over the playing XI that would be fielded and the batting order. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has revealed his playing XI and it is surprising to say the least. He has not picked Kuldeep Yadav for the game in Perth and has instead backed pacer Harshit Rana to play.

Rohit-Gill Backed to Open

Chopra reckons Rohit and Gill would open and Kohli will bat at his regular No. 3 spot. Kohli would be followed by Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul at No. 4 and No. 5. With allrounder Hardik Pandya missing, Chopra backed Nitish Kumar Reddy for the role of a finisher. Reddy has prior experience of playing Down Under and that should come in handy. Allrounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar make up for the lower middle-order which gives the side a good, balanced look. Rana, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh have been picked by Chopra as the fast bowlers.

All the cameras would be on Kohli and Rohit and as per reports a full house is expected at the venue for the first game. All in all, it promises to be a mouthwatering contest between the two cricketing giants. Fans are certainly going to have their moneys worth.

Aakash Chopra’s India XI for the 1st ODI