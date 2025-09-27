Republic World
Updated 27 September 2025 at 12:13 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin Blasts Harshit Rana Over Expensive Spell vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup, Calls India Pacer 'Amateurish'

Asia Cup 2025: Harshit Rana did not have a good day in the office as he conceded 54 runs in his four-overs spell. Now, he is facing criticism from Ravichandran Ashwin.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana | Image: AP
Asia Cup 2025: Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin was not at all impressed with pacer Harshit Rana for his expensive spell against Sri Lanka in the last Super Four game in Asia Cup 2025. Rana conceded 54 runs in his four overs and picked up one wicket. Calling him ‘amateurish’, Ashwin admitted that he wants to speak to the bowler. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO | Jayasuriya's Reaction to Samson's Monstrous Six Goes Viral

‘Really amateurish’

"I just want to speak about Harshit Rana. He has played a few games. He hasn't played a few games. It is not easy to play one match and then sit out. It could really be flattening for your confidence, and also be a bit rusty. But the mistakes made by Harshit against Sri Lanka were really amateurish," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel 'Ash Ki Baat'.

"I thought the game was done in the powerplay, but India made a stellar comeback after that. Harshit Rana was cranking up the speed. He hit him on the head, and then he followed it up with a slower ball. Nissanka played it beautifully. Harshit Rana was just bowling slower balls after delivering a fast-paced delivery. One fast, one show and one fast and one slow. That is a really amateurish way of playing cricket. He should really learn from this," he added.

Rana had replaced Jasprit Bumrah for the game. 

India Edge Lanka in Super Over Thriller

Like India captain Suryakumar Yadav said ‘it felt like a final’. 

And rightly so, it took a Super Over to separate the two teams. With both teams scoring 200+, it was the best match of the Asia Cup 2025 by a countrymile. The focus now shifts to the final where India take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. India will start favourites in that contest. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 12:09 IST

