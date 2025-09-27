Updated 27 September 2025 at 11:16 IST
VIDEO | Sanath Jayasuriya's Heartbreaking Reaction to Sanju Samson's Monster Six During Ind-SL Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Match Goes Viral
Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya comes up with an epic reaction to Sanju Samson's six against Wanindu Hasaranga.
Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson looked in good touch with the bat against Sri Lanka in India's final Super Four game in Dubai. Samson, who was not batting at his regular position, hit a crucial 39 off 23 balls. His quickfire knock featured three humungous sixes as well. But, it was a particular six against Wanindu Hasaranga that got an epic reaction out of coach Sanath Jayasuriya.
In the 15th over of the Indian innings, Hasaranga tossed one up for Samson and the wicketkeeper did not need a second invitation as he hit the ball cleanly down the ground for a huge six. The six was huge and just after that the cameras panned towards the Sri Lankan dressing-room where coach Sanath Jayasuriya was seen disappointed with his hand on his face.
Meanwhile, Samson achieved a special feat during his knock. He has now hit most sixes in T20Is as an Indian wicketkeeper going past the legendary MS Dhoni.
Samson: 55 sixes in 48 Innings
Dhoni: 52 sixes in 85 innings
Pant: 44 sixes in 66 innings
Ishan: 36 sixes in 32 innings
Sanju Shines at No. 5
Looks like he is finally getting used to the middle-order which is good from an Indian point of view as there is a World Cup coming up in a few months time.
Samson, who used to open in T20Is, was made to play in the middle-order after Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain. The new T20I opening pair of Gill and Abhishek Sharma is doing really well. That is what has made it tough for him to bat in the top-order.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 27 September 2025 at 11:10 IST