Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • VIDEO | Sanath Jayasuriya's Heartbreaking Reaction to Sanju Samson's Monster Six During Ind-SL Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Match Goes Viral

Updated 27 September 2025 at 11:16 IST

VIDEO | Sanath Jayasuriya's Heartbreaking Reaction to Sanju Samson's Monster Six During Ind-SL Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Match Goes Viral

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka coach Sanath Jayasuriya comes up with an epic reaction to Sanju Samson's six against Wanindu Hasaranga.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Sanju Samson, Sanath Jayasuriya
Sanju Samson, Sanath Jayasuriya | Image: @SonySportsNetwk
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson looked in good touch with the bat against Sri Lanka in India's final Super Four game in Dubai. Samson, who was not batting at his regular position, hit a crucial 39 off 23 balls. His quickfire knock featured three humungous sixes as well. But, it was a particular six against Wanindu Hasaranga that got an epic reaction out of coach Sanath Jayasuriya. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Hum Dhund Rahe Sharma ji...': Cameraman Puzzles Commentators

In the 15th over of the Indian innings, Hasaranga tossed one up for Samson and the wicketkeeper did not need a second invitation as he hit the ball cleanly down the ground for a huge six. The six was huge and just after that the cameras panned towards the Sri Lankan dressing-room where coach Sanath Jayasuriya was seen disappointed with his hand on his face. 

WATCH VIDEO

Meanwhile, Samson achieved a special feat during his knock. He has now hit most sixes in T20Is as an Indian wicketkeeper going past the legendary MS Dhoni. 

Samson: 55 sixes in 48 Innings 
Dhoni: 52 sixes in 85 innings 
Pant: 44 sixes in 66 innings
Ishan: 36 sixes in 32 innings

Sanju Shines at No. 5

Looks like he is finally getting used to the middle-order which is good from an Indian point of view as there is a World Cup coming up in a few months time. 

ALSO READ: VIDEO | Samson Does a Dhoni to Remove Perera During Asia Cup Thriller

Samson, who used to open in T20Is, was made to play in the middle-order after Shubman Gill was made the vice-captain. The new T20I opening pair of Gill and Abhishek Sharma is doing really well. That is what has made it tough for him to bat in the top-order. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 27 September 2025 at 11:10 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source