VIDEO | Sanath Jayasuriya's Heartbreaking Reaction to Sanju Samson's Monster Six During Ind-SL Super Four Asia Cup 2025 Match Goes Viral

Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson looked in good touch with the bat against Sri Lanka in India's final Super Four game in Dubai. Samson, who was not batting at his regular position, hit a crucial 39 off 23 balls. His quickfire knock featured three humungous sixes as well. But, it was a particular six against Wanindu Hasaranga that got an epic reaction out of coach Sanath Jayasuriya.

In the 15th over of the Indian innings, Hasaranga tossed one up for Samson and the wicketkeeper did not need a second invitation as he hit the ball cleanly down the ground for a huge six. The six was huge and just after that the cameras panned towards the Sri Lankan dressing-room where coach Sanath Jayasuriya was seen disappointed with his hand on his face.

Meanwhile, Samson achieved a special feat during his knock. He has now hit most sixes in T20Is as an Indian wicketkeeper going past the legendary MS Dhoni.

Samson: 55 sixes in 48 Innings

Dhoni: 52 sixes in 85 innings

Pant: 44 sixes in 66 innings

Ishan: 36 sixes in 32 innings

Sanju Shines at No. 5

Looks like he is finally getting used to the middle-order which is good from an Indian point of view as there is a World Cup coming up in a few months time.