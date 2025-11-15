Updated 15 November 2025 at 16:34 IST
WATCH | Ravindra Jadeja Bamboozles Tristan Stubbs With a Raging Turner to Reach Milestone During Ind-SA 1st Test in Kolkata
Ind vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja was in business with the ball on Day 2 of the ongoing Kolkata Test.
Ind vs SA: Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was in top form on Saturday in Kolkata as he was making the ball talk. India needed early wickets after their batters could not pile on the agony after bundling the visitors for a paltry 159 on the opening day of the Test. While filing the story, Jadeja has already picked up four of the seven wickets South Africa have lost. But it is that one wicket that has woken up social media platforms. It is the crucial wicket of Tristan Stubbs. Jadeja clean bowled him with an absolute peach. The ball pitched on middle-stump and while Stubbs was covering for it, it spun viciously, beat the bat of the SA batter and knocked off the bails. The batter was bamboozled by Jadeja's raging turner. The batter's reaction after being cleaned up is a testament of how good the delivery was.
Interestingly the scalp of Stubbs was Jadeja's 250th Test wicket - an enviable milestone. On Day 2, Jadeja got a lot of purchase out of the track and he made full use of it.
Will Test Get Over by Day 3?
By the way things are progressing, it would not be wrong to say that there is a possibility the opening Test gets done by the third day. In the second essay, the SA batters seemed like they had no answers to the spin ushered by India. One has to admit that India have smartly played to their strength - that is spin. India would try and bundle out SA by stumps on Day 2 as there is a chance that may happen.
