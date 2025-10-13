Ravindra Jadeja Achieves Major Career Milestone, Joins Anil Kumble And Ravichandran Ashwin In Elusive List During IND vs WI 2nd Test

Shubman Gill's India have proved to be too good for visitors West Indies in the ongoing two-match Test series. The Indian team came to the second Test match of the series with an unassailable lead of 1-0 in the Test series. Ravindra Jadeja has been India's main man in the series. Jadeja has not only scored 104 runs in the series but has also taken 8 wickets in the series. Jadeja has been in an ominous touch in red-ball cricket and he has been in fine form since the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

Jadeja Overtakes Harbhajan Singh In Elusive List

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja achieved another career milestone while representing India against West Indies in the second Test match of the series. Jadeja, courtesy of John Campbell's wicket, achieved this milestone. The left-arm spinner trapped Campbell leg-before during the 63rd over. The Caribbean batter decided to review, but the Decision Review System (DRS) confirmed on-field umpire Paul Reiffel's decision by showing three reds.

Ravindra Jadeja had to toil hard for wickets after India enforced a follow-on. The southpaw bowled 28.3 overs, conceded 90 runs and took 1 wicket, which helped him go past Harbhajan Singh in the tally of most wickets for India at home.

Most Wickets For India At Home

476: Anil Kumble

475: Ravichandran Ashwin

377*: Ravindra Jadeja

376: Harbhajan Singh

Shai Hope And John Campbell Grind Mighty India

Contrary to the first Test match of the series, that ended in two and a half days, West Indies did put up some tough fight in the second Test. After being reduced to 35-2, John Campbell and Shai Hope registered a stand of 177 runs and they helped the visitors go past 200 runs despite being asked to follow on. Campbell scored 115 runs off 199 balls and Shai Hope scored 103 runs off 214 balls.