'Rohit Sharma 3.0': Ex-RCB And India Coach Backs Former India Skipper While Highlighting His Biggest Strength
As the skipper of the Indian ODI team, Rohit Sharma has played 56 matches for India and has won 42 games. Rohit Sharma led India to a T20 WC win in 2024 and a Champions Trophy win earlier this year
After the culmination of the India vs West Indies two-match Test series, the 'Men in Blue' will travel to Australia to play eight white-ball games. India will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five T20Is against the Aussies. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced Shubman Gill as the next ODI captain. Earlier this year, India had won the Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma's leadership.
Sanjay Bangar Endorses Rohit Sharma's Hunger For Runs
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and India coach Sanjay Bangar recently opened up on Rohit Sharma and his transformation. The former India skipper, who attended the CEAT Awards a few days back, looked extremely lean and he has lost tremendous amount of weight prior to the Australia series.
Despite the never-ending debate around his retirement and his chances of playing the upcoming 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup, the former India coach said that Rohit still looks hungry to get runs and the kind of fitness level that he has reached shows that he has prepared extremely well for the Australia series.
"The last time when I saw Rohit following this kind of fitness regimen was back in 2011, when he was dropped from the World Cup squad. He was extremely hurt after being dropped from the side that played the 2011 WC. This transformation of his is a similar kind of an effort from him. The phase that he had from 2012 to 2024 has been legendary. He is clearly hurt and hence he has prepared extremely well and it is visible. This is good as we can see a fitter and hungrier Rohit Sharma taking the field for India," said Sanjay Bangar in a clip shared by Star Sports India.
Ravi Shastri Gives His Take On Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli's Future
Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri recently attended an event in Sydney and he clearly said that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will know where they and their bodies stand after the completion of the India vs Australia ODI series. The former India coach also said that it is always great to have experienced players around in an important multi-national tournament as the World Cup.
