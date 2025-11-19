Ravindra Jadeja's Name Pushed Forward For Rajasthan Royals Captaincy: 'Interesting Possibility For Leadership Role'

Ravindra Jadeja's departure from Chennai Super Kings has ended one of the most talked-about franchise-player relationships in IPL history. The left-handed all-rounder left CSK in a trade deal and will be seen featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026.

Will Ravindra Jadeja Lead Rajasthan Royals?

Sam Curran and Jadeja moved to the Royals to pave the way for Sanju Samson, who ended up moving to the other direction. Jadeja started his IPL career with Rajasthan and played a pivotal role for them as Shane Warne led RR to their maiden title in 2008.

Since then, a lot of water has flown under the bridge, and Jadeja has become one of the best all-rounders in the world. Samson's departure has created a leadership vacuum, and according to Anil Kumble, Jadeja could be a leading candidate for the role.

On JioStar, he said, “Ravindra Jadeja returning to Rajasthan Royals is a big move. Generally, CSK doesn't let go of their players, especially someone of Jadeja's quality who has had a long relationship with them. I was surprised they let him go. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson coming to CSK is certainly a great move for them. Interestingly, Jadeja has also taken a pay cut from 18 crore to 14 crore. The big question is about captaincy - could Rajasthan offer it to Jadeja? They need to find a new captain. They have several options - Riyan Parag led them in a couple of matches last season, Yashasvi Jaiswal has always harbored captaincy dreams, young Dhruv Jurel has the right temperament, and there's overseas option Sam Curran. So Ravindra Jadeja becomes another interesting possibility for their leadership role.”

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja Remains An Ace Player In T20 Format

Jadeja took a pay cut to join RR and will receive INR 14 crore next season, 4 crore less than what he was retained last season. He was given the charge to lead CSK in IPL 2022, but he later handed over the responsibility to MS Dhoni in the middle of the campaign. He has remained a pivotal part of India's Test setup and also deputised Shubman Gill in the absence of Rishabh Pant. The all-rounder has scalped six wickets and amassed 430 runs in 27 matches for Rajasthan.