Ravindra Jadeja’s Handshake Denial Sparks Debate As India Receive Backing From Ex-Eng Star: 'Giving Up Chance To Score Debut Hundred Is Not Easy'

There wasn't any short of drama as India pulled off a brilliant draw against England on the final day of the 4th Test match. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got the better of the England bowlers as India kept their hopes alive in the five-match Test series.

Ravindra Jadeja Declined Ben Stokes Offer For A Draw

Ben Stokes and Jadeja were engaged in a conversation as the England captain offered his handshake and wanted to reach an agreement for a draw. But Jadeja declined the invitation, and both he and Sundar reached their separate centuries after that moment. The incident sparked a major controversy and former England batter Jonathan Trott believes that for someone like Washington, it would have been hard to give up the chance of scoring a maiden Test hundred.

Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’on JioHotstar, he said, "I am not sure if it was necessary, but the common practice — certainly here in England — is that if you’re offered the opportunity to finish the game early, it’s usually more about the game situation than personal milestones. From Ben Stokes’ perspective, no personal milestone comes ahead of the team’s goal. In this case, India’s goal was to secure a draw, and they achieved that. So for England, the expectation was that India would shake hands and walk off with 80 not out — that would normally suffice. But I can also understand the other side. For someone like Washington Sundar, who has batted so well, giving up the chance to score a debut hundred is not easy. You never know when another opportunity will come. So, I understand both viewpoints. England are probably a little frustrated but that’s natural. What this does, though, is set things up nicely for the next Test. It’s going to be spicy, and I’m looking forward to it."

India Suffered Huge Rishabh Pant Blow

India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007 and the onus will be on Shubman Gill to restore parity when India take on England at the Oval in the 5th and final Test match. India's brilliant display provided them a huge boost, but Rishabh Pant's absence could be a huge concern.