Ravindra Jadeja’s Handshake Denial Sparks Debate As India Receive Backing From Ex-Eng Star: 'Giving Up Chance To Score Debut Hundred Is Not Easy'

Updated 28 July 2025 at 13:28 IST
There wasn't any short of drama as India pulled off a brilliant draw against England on the final day of the 4th Test match. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got the better of the England bowlers as India kept their hopes alive in the five-match Test series.
Ben Stokes and Jadeja were engaged in a conversation as the England captain offered his handshake and wanted to reach an agreement for a draw. But Jadeja declined the invitation, and both he and Sundar reached their separate centuries after that moment. The incident sparked a major controversy and former England batter Jonathan Trott believes that for someone like Washington, it would have been hard to give up the chance of scoring a maiden Test hundred.
Speaking on ‘Match Centre Live’on JioHotstar, he said, "I am not sure if it was necessary, but the common practice — certainly here in England — is that if you’re offered the opportunity to finish the game early, it’s usually more about the game situation than personal milestones. From Ben Stokes’ perspective, no personal milestone comes ahead of the team’s goal. In this case, India’s goal was to secure a draw, and they achieved that. So for England, the expectation was that India would shake hands and walk off with 80 not out — that would normally suffice. But I can also understand the other side. For someone like Washington Sundar, who has batted so well, giving up the chance to score a debut hundred is not easy. You never know when another opportunity will come. So, I understand both viewpoints. England are probably a little frustrated but that’s natural. What this does, though, is set things up nicely for the next Test. It’s going to be spicy, and I’m looking forward to it."
Also Read: 'Pain Is Just An Emotion': England Skipper Ben Stokes Breaks Silence On His Workload And Fitness, Opens Up On His Prospect Of Playing The Oval Test
India haven't won a Test series in England since 2007 and the onus will be on Shubman Gill to restore parity when India take on England at the Oval in the 5th and final Test match. India's brilliant display provided them a huge boost, but Rishabh Pant's absence could be a huge concern.
The Indian vice-captain suffered a fracture on his right foot and will not be available in the last match. Narayan Jagadeesan has been named as Pant's replacement and given the current condition, Dhruv Jurel is likely to replace him behind the wickets.
Published 28 July 2025 at 13:28 IST