'Workload Management Is Not About How Many Matches You Play': Rising Concern About Jasprit Bumrah's Availability In Final Test To Impact India?

On the back of a brilliant show in Manchester, India will aim to level the series when they take on England in the 5th and final Test match at the Oval. Jasprit Bumrah's availability has emerged as a burning question for the Team India management.

History Beckons Shubman Gill And Co. At The Oval

Shiubman Gill and Co. survived an initial scare after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan's cheap dismissals in the 2nd innings. The Indian captain and KL Rahul steadied the boat as they further solidified India's stance on English soil with a crucial partnership. Ravindra Jadeja continued his strong show with another hundred in England, and while Washington Sundar justified his selection with his maiden Test ton at Old Trafford. All the eyes will; be on the 5th Test match as the visitors will have a golden chance to make it 2-2.

Aakash Chopra Drops Huge Jasprit Bumrah Prediction

Bumrah's availability has been the subject of a debate, and it was pre-decided that the 31-year-old would play only three Test matches. But with the series on the line, will India afford to let their fast bowler sit outside of the pitch due to his workload management?

Aakash Chopra feels that with India not bowling in the second innings, Bumrah's availability could be very eventful for the visitors.

He said on his YouTube channel, "What will happen to the bowling attack from here? Rishabh Pant is ruled out. So Dhruv Jurel will play, that's confirmed. Gautam (Gambhir) has said for now that none of the bowlers are injured or unfit and everybody is available. We had spoken about workload management for Jasprit. Of course, it's a very quick turnaround, but India have bowled only once.

“We didn't bowl on the first and last days. We bowled on Day 2 and Day 3, and a little bit on Day 4. Should Bumrah be playing the game at The Oval? Big question. Workload management is not about how many matches you play. It should be about the number of overs you bowl. Should Bumrah be playing with the series on the line?”