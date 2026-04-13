RCB Accused of 'Time Wasting' During IPL 2026 Match vs MI; Sunil Gavaskar Fumes On-Air Over Medical Timeout

MI vs RCB, IPL 2026: Was RCB wasting time on purpose during game against Mumbai at the Wankhede? Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar fumed over it while on-air. It was Rasikh Salam Dar’s repeated cramps that halted play against Mumbai Indians and that irked Gavaskar. Gavaskar also went on to urge the particular RCB players to go off-the-field, get the required treatment and return later.

‘Are we going to see the same thing over and over again?’

“Just go off the field, get treatment, and then come back. Whatever it is, the remaining deliveries should be bowled by another bowler. But again, now this is what—the third time the physio has come in. Are we going to see the same thing over and over again?” he said on air.

Rasikh was eventually taken off after he started receiving treatment for the third time, with Romario Shepherd completing the over. Rasikh returned to the field again just ahead of the final over the match. RCB captain Rajat Patidar got him back because he obviously wanted the right-arm pacer to bowl the final over, but the umpires objected. It was Shepherd, who ultimately bowled the final over and won the game.

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RCB in Fine Form

The defending champions have got their 2026 campaign off to a good start, winning three out of the four games they have played. The RCB unit looks settled and seem to be gelling well which is good from their point of view. There is no doubt that the Mumbai side have a lot to think after their loss by 22 runs. MI are languishing at the eighth spot in the points table with a solitary win in four games.