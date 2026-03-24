Royal Challengers Bengaluru Seamer Yash Dayal To Not Feature In Action At IPL 2026, Franchise Confirms

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have confirmed that seamer Yash Dayal would sit out the entire IPL 2026 season. Franchise's director of cricket, Mo Bobat, has confirmed Dayal's absence while also revealing that the seamer remains contracted with the IPL franchise.

Seamer Yash Dayal is facing serious accusations of rape and POCSO charges & sexual exploitation. Two separate reports have been filed against the RCB pacer in Jaipur and Ghaziabad. The allegations have led to the seamer being banned from the UPT20 League. He has now opted to sit out the entire IPL 2026 season.

Yash Dayal To Sit Out Of IPL 2026, RCB Confirms

At the pre-season press conference, Mo Bobat revealed that he had an interaction with Yash Dayal and they decided it was in the best interest of both parties for him not to feature in IPL 2026.

The RCB Director of Cricket further added that Dayal is dealing with a personal situation, which is a tricky one. The franchise had already planned a scenario during the auction that the controversial seamer would not be available for action.

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"Spoke to him earlier today; but decided it's not in his and franchise's best interest to join the squad due to the personal situation he's dealing with.

Yash Dayal situation was tricky. We went into auction planning in a worst-case scenario that he won't be available," Mo Bobat said on Tuesday.

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RCB To Remain Stable Sans Yash Dayal In IPL 2026

In Yash Dayal's absence, RCB's fast bowling arsenal remains rigid. With star presence like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Nuwan Thushara and Romario Shepherd, the team remains balanced in terms of pace and swing.

Uncapped stars like Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh and Mangesh Yadav will also chip in whenever needed during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden title defence in the 2026 season.