'RCB Don't...': Virender Sehwag's Bold Prediction Would Break Hearts of Virat Kohli Fans Ahead of IPL 2026 Final vs GT

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Speculations are rife over who will win the IPL 2026 crown - would it be the defending champions or will Shubman Gill and his team go all the way? Amid all the predictions doing the rounds, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has given his two cents on the upcoming clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. As per Sehwag, RCB have no chance and the Titan would win. He makes such a bold claim as he reckons Titans would have an advantage playing at home.

‘GT are heavy favorites’

"GT are heavy favorites in this ipl final match on their home ground. They will have the support of the home crowd, and most importantly, they have an excellent record at their home venue. I don't think RCB have much of a chance in this game. In my opinion, GT will win this match comfortably, and Shubman Gill will lift his first IPL trophy as captain," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

"Dharamshala is kind of a difficult venue to get to and travel from, but yes, physically they might have an advantage. But I think finals are all about the mental side of the game, so the team that is mentally up for the challenge is the one that is going to win," Gill said ahead of the game.

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