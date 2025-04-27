RCB Gear Up For Round 2 With DC In The National Capital, Players Bond With Each Other In Training As Bengaluru Eye Revenge

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be out for retribution as they get ready to take on Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match which will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on 27th April 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals had previously met at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore which saw the Delhi based franchise defeat RCB due to a fantastic knock by KL Rahul. As the two teams get ready to meet once again, RCB shared footage from the training session ahead of the match.

Players Meet With Each Other Ahead Of DC vs RCB Clash

In a footage shared by Royal Challengers Bengaluru on social media, several former RCB players who now play for Delhi Capitals can be seen bonding with the current RCB players. The former players include the likes of Mitchell Starc, Faf Du Plesis and KL Rahul.

The footage featured the former RCB and now DC players meeting with Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar and many more. RCB will be looking to continue their excellent track record in away games as RCB are undefeated in away games in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. All of RCB's losses in 2025 have come in home matches.

RCB Eyeing Top Two Spot With Kohli-Hazlewood In Spectacular Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be eyeing the top two spot in the IPL points table so that they can play the qualifiers and not the eliminators during the IPL playoffs. RCB's star players Virat Kohli and Josh Hazlewood are in spectacular form as Virat Kohli currently sits in second place in the Orange Cap standings whereas Josh Hazlewood is currently tied at top spot for the Purple Cap with Gujarat Titans' Prasidh Krishna.