Virat Kohli Eyes Another All-Time IPL Record As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look To Settle Scores With Delhi Capitals

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli continues to be in impeccable touch for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB recently overcame their biggest challenge, their losing streak at home, and defeated the Rajasthan Royals in their fortress. Bengaluru were pitch-perfect with the ball, but the onus of the loss also falls partially upon the Rajasthan batters who botched the chase in the death overs.

Virat Kohli Likely To Breach Another IPL Milestone

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli has been batting really well for the team. Virat's continued success at the top of the order has played a huge role in Bengaluru dominating the IPL this time around. The last time these two sides played, Kohli could score only 22 runs from 14 balls at a strike rate of 157.14.

Kohli will not only want to stamp his dominance on Axar Patel's Delhi but will also have his eyeballs fixated on a major IPL record. Kohli will have the chance to top the list of most runs by a batter in IPL against one opponent. Currently, Warner tops the chart with 1134 runs against Punjab Kings. Kohli just needs 55 runs to top the list.

Here's The List Of Batters With Most Runs Against One Opponent

David Warner: 1134 runs against Punjab Kings from 26 innings

1134 runs against Punjab Kings from 26 innings Virat Kohli: 1104 runs against Punjab Kings from 34 innings

1104 runs against Punjab Kings from 34 innings David Warner: 1093 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 28 innings

1093 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 28 innings Virat Kohli: 1084 runs against Chennai Super Kings from 33 innings

1084 runs against Chennai Super Kings from 33 innings Rohit Sharma: 1083 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 35 innings

1083 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders from 35 innings Virat Kohli: 1079 runs against Delhi Capitals from 29 innings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Stellar Form Continues

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have strongly held on to the number three spot in the IPL 2025 points table. Bengaluru have already won six games from the nine that they have played so far and are in contention to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2025.