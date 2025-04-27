Virat Kohli Eyes Another All-Time IPL Record As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Look To Settle Scores With Delhi Capitals

Updated April 27th 2025, 11:14 IST
IPL 2025: Virat Kohli continues to be in impeccable touch for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB recently overcame their biggest challenge, their losing streak at home, and defeated the Rajasthan Royals in their fortress. Bengaluru were pitch-perfect with the ball, but the onus of the loss also falls partially upon the Rajasthan batters who botched the chase in the death overs.
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Virat Kohli has been batting really well for the team. Virat's continued success at the top of the order has played a huge role in Bengaluru dominating the IPL this time around. The last time these two sides played, Kohli could score only 22 runs from 14 balls at a strike rate of 157.14.
Kohli will not only want to stamp his dominance on Axar Patel's Delhi but will also have his eyeballs fixated on a major IPL record. Kohli will have the chance to top the list of most runs by a batter in IPL against one opponent. Currently, Warner tops the chart with 1134 runs against Punjab Kings. Kohli just needs 55 runs to top the list.
ALSO READ | Shocking Details Emerge In The Gautam Gambhir Threat Email Saga, Cops Nab Youngster For Threatening India Head Coach
ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Relationship Status and Dating Rumours - 'With Someone...'
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have strongly held on to the number three spot in the IPL 2025 points table. Bengaluru have already won six games from the nine that they have played so far and are in contention to make it to the playoffs of IPL 2025.
This is the second time that Delhi and Bengaluru will lock horns with each other this season. The last time these two sides had played, Delhi easily defeated Bengaluru by six wickets.
Published April 27th 2025, 11:14 IST