RCB in Trouble; Coach Andy Flower Fined by BCCI For 'Audible Obscenity' During IPL 2026 Match vs MI

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Despite the win, RCB find themselves in trouble as coach Andy Flower has been reprimanded by the BCCI for 'audible obscenity'. The former Zimbabwean cricketer was found guilty of breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct for Players and Support Staff during the fixture against the Mumbai Indians in Raipur on Sunday. Flower admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by the match referee Amit Sharma.

What Exactly Happened?

The match got tense and Flower lost his composure when Naman Dhir made a hash out of a catch near the ropes. The incident took place on the second ball of the 18th over of RCB's batting innings. A well-set Krunal Pandya hit the ball in the air and it seemed it was going over the ropes when Naman caught the ball and tried to replay it to Tilak Varma, who did not realise that the ball was still in play. Varma did not realise that the ball was still in play and hence did not go for the catch. After that, the umpires took their time in deciding whether a six should be given or not. Eventually, a six was not given and that irked the RCB dugout.