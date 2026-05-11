WATCH | Tim David's OBSCENE Gesture Sparks Controversy After RCB Edge MI in IPL 2026 Match; Video Goes VIRAL

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: It was an evening to remember for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur as they knocked Mumbai Indians out of the playoff race. RCB won the game off the final ball on Sunday to ensure they go top of the table. While RCB won the game, it was not a day to remember for Tim David as he perished for a golden duck.

David was dismissed by Corbin Bosch at a crucial juncture in the game. It is quite clear from this that he has some major issue with MI. Eventually, after Rasikh Salam Dar hit the winning run, the cameras panned towards the RCB dugout where David could be seen gesturing with his middle-finger. The gesture was obscene and now the clip is going viral.

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It would now be interesting to see if the RCB star gets reprimanded or not. For the unversed, David was part of the MI set-up in the past before being released ahead of the 2025 auction. In his first season with the RCB, he contributed well as the franchise clinched their maiden title. He amassed 187 runs in 12 matches at an excellent average of 62.33 and a rapid strike rate of 185.15.

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RCB are having a season to remember winning seven out of 11 games. RCB look good to make the playoff, the question is - can they defend their title successfully? RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on May 13.

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