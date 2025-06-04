Republic World
  News /
  Cricket /
  • Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Live Updates – Death Toll Rises, Big Questions On Security Lapse At RCB Parade
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 4 June 2025 at 19:37 IST

Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Live Updates – Death Toll Rises, Big Questions On Security Lapse At RCB Parade

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Thousands of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the players during the RCB's IPL 2025 title celebration at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, and a stampede-like situation occurred. RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs to lift their maiden IPL title in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow: Google News Icon
RCB Victory celebration turned into a stamepde like situation
RCB Victory celebration turned into a stamepde like situation | Image: Republic

A stampede-like situation occurred in Bengaluru as fans flocked in numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite IPL players. RCB ended their prolonged title drought as they defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to lift the IPL 2025 title. The RCB contingent first met with the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha and then made their way to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to continue their IPL title celebrations.

Live Blog

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden IPL title. During the IPL title celebrations, the situation turned into chaos and at least three people feared dead during a stampede-like situation near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned here for all the live updates.

4 June 2025 at 19:37 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: PM Modi on Bengaluru stampede

PM Modi said, “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”

4 June 2025 at 19:32 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Bengaluru stampede

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, “...It is a state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder. Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara are directly responsible, they must resign. On one hand, people have died, and you are continuing with the celebrations brazenly. This is your sensitivity. Congress says a lot, but it had nothing to say today?...basic arrangements and Police deployment were not there, who is responsible for this? It is the Congress govt. These 3 people (CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara) must resign...”

4 June 2025 at 19:29 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Bengaluru stampede

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI: “This incident of deaths due to stampede is totally shocking for us. We at BCCI extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured. When one organizes a victory celebrations of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There has been some lapses in some corner somewhere.  Due diligence should have been done so that an incident like this could have been avoided. I have heard that celebrations are on and I sincerely hope that nothing untoward happens.”

4 June 2025 at 19:23 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: BCCI on RCB celebrations leading to death of fans

BCCI: This is negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers

4 June 2025 at 19:18 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla refuses to blame the Karnataka government

On the stampede during RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru, BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "This can happen in any state and the ruling party should not be blamed for it. It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them. The crowd was huge, I spoke to the franchise, they also did not think that such a huge crowd would come and this incident happened suddenly. Efforts are being made to provide maximum help to the families of the deceased."

4 June 2025 at 19:16 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Karnataka CM to brief the media at 7:30 PM

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls for emergency press brief at 7:30 PM.

4 June 2025 at 19:12 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Horrific footage of stampede emerged

4 June 2025 at 19:06 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: An eyewitness claimed several people had gathered

Bengaluru: On the stampede during victory celebrations, Mahesh, who claims to be an eyewitness, says, "Many people had come to see Virat Kohli and the RCB team. A lot of girls tried to enter the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by pushing the gate. I saw three girls falling, no one rescued them.. The police were also helpless because a lot of people had come..."

4 June 2025 at 18:53 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Complete chaos in Bengaluru

According to an eye-witnesses, chaos erupted after fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Multiple visuals have surfaced showing police officials rushing injured fans towards the ambulances who fell unconscious to nearby hospitals.

Many among injured were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.

4 June 2025 at 18:52 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra arrives at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra arrives at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital to meet people who were injured in the stampede in Bengaluru.

He said, "More than 11 people have lost their lives. The chief minister should send the matter for a judicial inquiry."
 

4 June 2025 at 18:50 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Amit Malvia hits back at the Karnataka government after tragedy hits Bengaluru

Amit Malviya tweeted, Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare.

At an event organised by the Karnataka State Government to celebrate RCB’s IPL campaign, a stampede broke out due to poor planning and crowd mismanagement.

➡️ 7 people have lost their lives
➡️ 16 injured, several in critical condition

This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss.

Accountability must be fixed. Lives were lost due to negligence, not chance.

4 June 2025 at 18:49 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: 11 people feared dead

Total hospital admissions and deaths:

A total of 27 people have been admitted to the hospital.

A total of 11 people have died.


Breakdown by hospital:

1. Bowring Hospital

Admitted: 19

Deaths: 7

2. Vaidehi Hospital (Mallya Road)

Admitted: 8

4 June 2025 at 18:46 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: DK Shivakumar on BJP's allegations

Bengaluru, Karnataka: On BJP's allegations on the stampede-like situation, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, " They are there to allege and we are there to protect...yes, I am going to the hospital..."

4 June 2025 at 18:45 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Deputy CM DK Shivakumar appeals to the people

Bengaluru | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and everyone. I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal...Lakhs of people came."
 

4 June 2025 at 18:47 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Complete chaos in Bengaluru

An RCB fan says to ANI, "Inside, also the seats are all full and that's why they are not letting us go in. We want to go back but we are not allowed to go back. The gates are crowded with people, even if they open the gates, people will start coming inside and a lot of people have been injured..."

4 June 2025 at 18:40 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Karnataka Deputy CM refuses to blame Police

DK ShivaKumar: “My police is the best, I don't blame them.”

4 June 2025 at 18:38 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: Bengaluru Metro Update

BMRCL has announced that metro trains will not stop at Cubbon Park and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha stations until further notice.

4 June 2025 at 18:37 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: stone pelting outside Karnataka assembly

Fans resort to stone pleting outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

4 June 2025 at 18:34 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: 6 year old girl seriously injured

Amid the chaos. a six-year-old child has also reportedly been injured in the stampede-like situation.

4 June 2025 at 18:31 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: RCB title celebration at M., Chinnaswamy Stadium continues

The RCB title celebration at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has remained unfazed amid the tragic incident that unfolded in Bengaluru.

4 June 2025 at 18:30 IST

Bengaluru Stampede News Live: CM Siddaramaiah Reaches Hospital After Stampede-Like Situation

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached the Bowring Hospital to check on the injured people who were brought in after the stampede-like situation near the stadium.

4 June 2025 at 18:27 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Fans were lathicharged by the police

Reports suggest lathicharge was the trigger for the stampede.

4 June 2025 at 18:26 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Republic

 "I have no idea who organised the event": IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal on the stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB's IPL win celebrations in Bengaluru

4 June 2025 at 18:25 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Metro Stations Closed In Bengaluru After Stampede

Vidhan Soudha, MG Road and Cubbon Park -- These are the three metro stations which have been closed in Bengaluru after the stampede-like situation in the evening.

4 June 2025 at 18:25 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: BJP Leader Criticizes Congress For Mismanagement

BJP leader Amit Malviya has criticised the Congress Government for the poor management of the RCB felicitation ceremony, which caused a stampede-like situation.  
“This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss,” BJP leader Amit Malviya said.

4 June 2025 at 18:21 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Karnataka LOP R Ashoka Criticizes Government

Karnataka LOP R Ashoka Criticizes Government's mismanagement, Claims More Time Should Have Been Taken For Organization

Karnataka LOP has slammed the Congress Government for their lack of planning for the RCB felicitation event.

“It is evident that the government failed to anticipate that such a large number of fans would turn up to welcome the champion RCB team, to see to see their favorite players, and to participate in their celebratory event. It feels like this event could have been organized over the weekend with more time and anticipation of the crowd,” he said

4 June 2025 at 18:20 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: 11 people have died

27 people have been taken to the hospital while 11 fans have died due to the stampede during the RCB trophy celebrations

4 June 2025 at 18:18 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Karnataka Deputy CM apologised for the stampede like situation

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said: "I apologise to the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We wanted to take a procession but the crowd was very uncontrollable so we dropped that procession."

4 June 2025 at 18:05 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: RCB team reached the Chinnaswamy Stadium

After meeting with the Karnataka Chief Minister at the Vidhana Soudha, the winning RCB team reached the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

4 June 2025 at 18:01 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: The open bus parade was cancelled

The open bus parade was earlier cancelled, keeping in mind the traffic congestion in Bengaluru.

4 June 2025 at 18:02 IST

RCB IPL 2025 Victory Parade Live Updates: Stampede like situation at Chinnaswamy Stadium

As per reports, 11 people are dead and several people have been injured as people gathered near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL title celebrations.

Published 4 June 2025 at 17:57 IST