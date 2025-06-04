Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Live Updates – Death Toll Rises, Big Questions On Security Lapse At RCB Parade

A stampede-like situation occurred in Bengaluru as fans flocked in numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite IPL players. RCB ended their prolonged title drought as they defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets to lift the IPL 2025 title. The RCB contingent first met with the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Vidhana Soudha and then made their way to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to continue their IPL title celebrations.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL 2025 final to lift their maiden IPL title. During the IPL title celebrations, the situation turned into chaos and at least three people feared dead during a stampede-like situation near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned here for all the live updates.
PM Modi said, “The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery.”
BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, “...It is a state-sponsored criminal negligence and murder. Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara are directly responsible, they must resign. On one hand, people have died, and you are continuing with the celebrations brazenly. This is your sensitivity. Congress says a lot, but it had nothing to say today?...basic arrangements and Police deployment were not there, who is responsible for this? It is the Congress govt. These 3 people (CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM DK Shivakumar and the Home Minister G Parameshwara) must resign...”
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI: “This incident of deaths due to stampede is totally shocking for us. We at BCCI extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured. When one organizes a victory celebrations of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There has been some lapses in some corner somewhere. Due diligence should have been done so that an incident like this could have been avoided. I have heard that celebrations are on and I sincerely hope that nothing untoward happens.”
BCCI: This is negative side of popularity. People are crazy for their cricketers
On the stampede during RCB's victory celebrations in Bengaluru, BCCI vice-president and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "This can happen in any state and the ruling party should not be blamed for it. It should not be politicised. If this happens in a BJP-ruled state, we should not blame them. The crowd was huge, I spoke to the franchise, they also did not think that such a huge crowd would come and this incident happened suddenly. Efforts are being made to provide maximum help to the families of the deceased."
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah calls for emergency press brief at 7:30 PM.
Bengaluru: On the stampede during victory celebrations, Mahesh, who claims to be an eyewitness, says, "Many people had come to see Virat Kohli and the RCB team. A lot of girls tried to enter the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by pushing the gate. I saw three girls falling, no one rescued them.. The police were also helpless because a lot of people had come..."
According to an eye-witnesses, chaos erupted after fans thronged the venue of felicitation. Multiple visuals have surfaced showing police officials rushing injured fans towards the ambulances who fell unconscious to nearby hospitals.
Many among injured were in an unconscious state being administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by those nearby.
Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra arrives at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital to meet people who were injured in the stampede in Bengaluru.
He said, "More than 11 people have lost their lives. The chief minister should send the matter for a judicial inquiry."
Amit Malviya tweeted, Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare.
At an event organised by the Karnataka State Government to celebrate RCB’s IPL campaign, a stampede broke out due to poor planning and crowd mismanagement.
➡️ 7 people have lost their lives
➡️ 16 injured, several in critical condition
This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss.
Accountability must be fixed. Lives were lost due to negligence, not chance.
Total hospital admissions and deaths:
A total of 27 people have been admitted to the hospital.
A total of 11 people have died.
Breakdown by hospital:
1. Bowring Hospital
Admitted: 19
Deaths: 7
2. Vaidehi Hospital (Mallya Road)
Admitted: 8
Bengaluru, Karnataka: On BJP's allegations on the stampede-like situation, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, " They are there to allege and we are there to protect...yes, I am going to the hospital..."
Bengaluru | Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and everyone. I will also go to the hospital later. I do not want to disturb the doctors who are taking care of the patients. The exact number cannot be told now. We appeal to the people to remain calm. We shortened the program. The program ended within 10 minutes. We are trying to make everything normal...Lakhs of people came."
An RCB fan says to ANI, "Inside, also the seats are all full and that's why they are not letting us go in. We want to go back but we are not allowed to go back. The gates are crowded with people, even if they open the gates, people will start coming inside and a lot of people have been injured..."
DK ShivaKumar: “My police is the best, I don't blame them.”
BMRCL has announced that metro trains will not stop at Cubbon Park and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Vidhana Soudha stations until further notice.
Fans resort to stone pleting outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
Amid the chaos. a six-year-old child has also reportedly been injured in the stampede-like situation.
The RCB title celebration at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has remained unfazed amid the tragic incident that unfolded in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached the Bowring Hospital to check on the injured people who were brought in after the stampede-like situation near the stadium.
Reports suggest lathicharge was the trigger for the stampede.
"I have no idea who organised the event": IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal on the stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium during RCB's IPL win celebrations in Bengaluru
Vidhan Soudha, MG Road and Cubbon Park -- These are the three metro stations which have been closed in Bengaluru after the stampede-like situation in the evening.
BJP leader Amit Malviya has criticised the Congress Government for the poor management of the RCB felicitation ceremony, which caused a stampede-like situation.
“This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss,” BJP leader Amit Malviya said.
Karnataka LOP R Ashoka Criticizes Government's mismanagement, Claims More Time Should Have Been Taken For Organization
Karnataka LOP has slammed the Congress Government for their lack of planning for the RCB felicitation event.
“It is evident that the government failed to anticipate that such a large number of fans would turn up to welcome the champion RCB team, to see to see their favorite players, and to participate in their celebratory event. It feels like this event could have been organized over the weekend with more time and anticipation of the crowd,” he said
27 people have been taken to the hospital while 11 fans have died due to the stampede during the RCB trophy celebrations
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said: "I apologise to the people of Karnataka and Bengaluru. We wanted to take a procession but the crowd was very uncontrollable so we dropped that procession."
After meeting with the Karnataka Chief Minister at the Vidhana Soudha, the winning RCB team reached the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
The open bus parade was earlier cancelled, keeping in mind the traffic congestion in Bengaluru.
As per reports, 11 people are dead and several people have been injured as people gathered near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL title celebrations.
