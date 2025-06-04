Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede Live Updates – Death Toll Rises, Big Questions On Security Lapse At RCB Parade

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia to PTI: “This incident of deaths due to stampede is totally shocking for us. We at BCCI extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We also pray for the speedy recovery of all those who have been injured. When one organizes a victory celebrations of this magnitude, proper precautions, safety and security measures need to be taken. There has been some lapses in some corner somewhere. Due diligence should have been done so that an incident like this could have been avoided. I have heard that celebrations are on and I sincerely hope that nothing untoward happens.”