RCB Pacer Nuwan Thushara Withdraws Lawsuit Against Sri Lanka Cricket Over IPL NOC Row

IPL 2026: Sri Lankan speedster Nuwan Thushara has withdrawn his lawsuit against Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), just weeks after filing it over being denied a no-objection certificate (NOC) to participate in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2026.

Thushara, who is part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, informed the Colombo District Court that he chose to withdraw the case as much of the tournament had already been completed.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the seamer had also submitted a written apology to SLC last week, signalling his intent to resolve the matter and step back from legal proceedings.

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In his court petition, Thushara had stated his desire to retire from international cricket. It is unclear at this point if that has changed or was the same.

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Thushara was denied a no-objection certificate (NOC) by Sri Lanka Cricket, a mandatory requirement for Sri Lankan players to feature in overseas leagues like the IPL, on the grounds that he did not meet the board's required fitness standards, criteria he argued had not prevented him from receiving clearance in previous years, when his fitness levels were largely similar.

Amid the standoff, Thushara signalled his intention to retire and soon filed a lawsuit, contending that the sudden enforcement of stricter fitness-based NOC requirements was unreasonable and posed a threat to his livelihood.

Thushara was set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2026, having previously featured in earlier seasons of IPL 2024 and 2025.