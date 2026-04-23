IPL 2026: CSK Rope In Akash Madhwal As Injury Replacement For Ayush Mhatre
CSK have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury.
In a statement, IPL said Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and the Rajasthan Royals (2025).
ALSO READ: Wait To Witness MS Dhoni Magic In IPL 2026 Continues, CSK Stalwart Unlikely To Feature vs Mumbai Indians
The right-arm speedster Madhwal has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.
Advertisement
Mhatre, India's U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting in Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
ALSO READ: Mitchell Starc Cleared For IPL 2026 Participation, Delhi Capitals Speedster Likely To Make Return Against RR
Advertisement
Madhwal has joined the five-time champions CSK for a fee of Rs 30 Lakh.
The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning teams, filled with superstars to the brim, will be taking on each other in the high-octane contest at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, but the recent trends suggest that the biggest rivalry in the IPL could be losing the big-match feel and lustre attached to it.
Meanwhile, the Super Kings will take on archrivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-octane contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
MI would be brimming with confidence heading into the home clash against CSK following a sensational bowling performance and a century by Tilak Varma under pressure against the Gujarat Titans (GT), which earned them their second win of the season, while CSK will be aiming to get back to winning after a 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which was their fourth of the season.