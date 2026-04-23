IPL 2026: CSK Rope In Akash Madhwal As Injury Replacement For Ayush Mhatre

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have signed Akash Madhwal as a replacement for Ayush Mhatre, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 due to a hamstring injury.

In a statement, IPL said Madhwal, a right-arm fast bowler, has previously represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) (2023, 2024) and the Rajasthan Royals (2025).

The right-arm speedster Madhwal has featured in 17 IPL matches, picking up 23 wickets. He also has a five-wicket haul to his name, having recorded sensational figures of 5/5 in his debut season for MI in the Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants.

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Mhatre, India's U19 World Cup-winning captain, made an impactful start to the season for CSK, scoring two fifties in six matches before suffering a left hamstring injury while batting in Match 27 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Madhwal has joined the five-time champions CSK for a fee of Rs 30 Lakh.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), two five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winning teams, filled with superstars to the brim, will be taking on each other in the high-octane contest at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, but the recent trends suggest that the biggest rivalry in the IPL could be losing the big-match feel and lustre attached to it.

Meanwhile, the Super Kings will take on archrivals Mumbai Indians (MI) in the high-octane contest at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.